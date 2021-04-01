Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snowflakes and Near Record Lows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - April is off and running on a frigid note with temps running way, way colder than normal. This cold air is even being capped off with the possibility of a few snowflakes flying for parts of the state. Record lows are possible tonight before we get into a major warm up for Easter Weekend and early next week.

A strong northwest wind is blowing today and a cold northwest wind can sometimes spit out some snowflakes. This is especially true across the mountains of eastern Kentucky where that air is forced to rise to get over the mountains. That is giving us snow flurries and snow showers through the evening.

Temps today may not get to 40 across the eastern half of the state. Gusty winds make it feel like the 20s.

Record lows are possible tonight as lows by Friday morning drop into the low 20s for some.

The rest of the day looks gorgeous, but looks will be deceiving as highs hang out in the 40s for many.

Easter Weekend looks much better with temps ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s for Easter Sunday.

Temps by Monday and Tuesday then surge deep into the 70s.

