Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snowflakes and Near Record Lows

freeze
freeze(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - April is off and running on a frigid note with temps running way, way colder than normal. This cold air is even being capped off with the possibility of a few snowflakes flying for parts of the state. Record lows are possible tonight before we get into a major warm up for Easter Weekend and early next week.

A strong northwest wind is blowing today and a cold northwest wind can sometimes spit out some snowflakes. This is especially true across the mountains of eastern Kentucky where that air is forced to rise to get over the mountains. That is giving us snow flurries and snow showers through the evening.

Temps today may not get to 40 across the eastern half of the state. Gusty winds make it feel like the 20s.

Record lows are possible tonight as lows by Friday morning drop into the low 20s for some.

The rest of the day looks gorgeous, but looks will be deceiving as highs hang out in the 40s for many.

Easter Weekend looks much better with temps ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s for Easter Sunday.

Temps by Monday and Tuesday then surge deep into the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Name of teen killed in Lexington hit-and-run released
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating deadly shooting involving husband and wife in Winchester
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
‘I just keep hearing it’: Neighbor talks to WKYT about deadly Winchester shooting
File image
KSP investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

An early April blast of cold air is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Blast of cold air arrives
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Warning Tonight
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Warning Tonight
freeze
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Warning Tonight
Showers will pass through our skies and could end as some snow
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast