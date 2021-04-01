Advertisement

Clark County defeats Oldham County 54-47 in opening round of KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen

The Cardinals were led in scoring by Jerone Morton with 19 points
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Jerone Morton with 19 points
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Jerone Morton with 19 points(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen tipped off Wednesday at Rupp Arena with the first four games of the opening round.

In the nightcap, Clark County held off Oldham County 54-47. The Cardinals were led in scoring by Jerone Morton with 19 points. Aden Slone and Jared Wellman had 12 and 10 points respectively. With the win, Clark County advances to face Elizabethtown on Friday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating deadly shooting involving husband and wife in Winchester
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Name of teen killed in Lexington hit-and-run released
All eastbound lanes on I-64 in Franklin County are blocked at mile marker 59, near the Cracker...
Part of I-64 in Franklin Co. back open following serious crash
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Latest News

Jaylen Davis athlete of the week
Madison Central’s Jaylen Davis is the WKYT Athlete of the Week
2021 Kentucky Football Pro Day Photo by Jacob Noger | UK Football
Jamin Davis impresses at Kentucky Pro Day
Montgomery Co. falls to Bishop Brossart in 10th Region title game
WATCH | Montgomery Co. falls to Bishop Brossart in 10th Region title game
The Wildcats follow impressive weekend sweep with a 4-3 victory over Bellarmine at Kentucky...
Kentucky baseball handles Bellarmine in return home