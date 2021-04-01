Clark County defeats Oldham County 54-47 in opening round of KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA Boys Sweet Sixteen tipped off Wednesday at Rupp Arena with the first four games of the opening round.

In the nightcap, Clark County held off Oldham County 54-47. The Cardinals were led in scoring by Jerone Morton with 19 points. Aden Slone and Jared Wellman had 12 and 10 points respectively. With the win, Clark County advances to face Elizabethtown on Friday at 2 p.m.

