Eckert’s Orchard talking precautions to save crops during freeze warning

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Usually at this time of year, Eckert’s Orchard is busy planning and hosting family friendly events around the farm, but when cold temperatures are in the forecast they have to take action to protect their crops.

“All over the farm we are about a week behind last year in bloom, which is really good for us when it comes to a freeze like we’re having,” Farm Manager Megan Fields said.

At the farm they have apples, peaches, blackberries, and strawberries that are all affected by the cold weather. The most vulnerable are the strawberries and peaches.

“We plan to keep these on through Saturday morning. Saturday we get back up to about 60 degrees,” Fields said.

They have to cover the strawberries in a tarp in order to protect them from the cold, but if they keep them on for too long they can create a greenhouse effect that speeds up the blooming process.

During cold snaps like this, it’s the peach trees that need to be protected and they give them what they called the business bath. It helps them stay warm during record cold temperatures.

“What the parents do to the kids sometimes. We gave them a sugar and potassium bath and so what we were trying to do is give them some carbohydrates to kind of make them generate some heat within the plant,” Fields said.

This all comes before their Easter Egg-Citement planned for this Saturday. It’s an event where they have an egg hunt, the bunny, and farm animals the children can take photos with.

“And it just, you know it’s so cool to see families come out and enjoy themselves here on the farm, be able to social distance and have just family time together,” Fields said.

All they are waiting for now is the Easter bunny and the warmer weather to bounce in.

You can find more information about their Easter event by going to their website.

