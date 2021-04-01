Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 972 new COVID-19 cases; 2.99% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 972 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 427,842 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.99 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday new cases, 175 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 13 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, as well as five additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,108.

As of Thursday, 411 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 92 are in the ICU, and 45 are on ventilators. At least 49,767 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

