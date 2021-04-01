Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Blast of cold air arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will be very chilly out there today and downright cold tonight.

It appears that some of you will have a hard time reach 40 degrees this afternoon. Throw in some wind and it will feel like the upper 20s and the low 30s. The overnight hours tonight will include temperatures hovering around record territory.

Easter weekend looks a lot better. Temperatures will begin their recovery on Saturday. It isn’t until Sunday that those numbers jump to the 70s.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.