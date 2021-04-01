Advertisement

Johnson Central’s Bingham commits to Kentucky

Picks football Wildcats over Notre Dame, Michigan, others
(Photo: Twitter (@JC_CoachArms))
(Photo: Twitter (@JC_CoachArms))(WYMT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Johnson Central offensive tackle Grant Bingham committed to Kentucky on Thursday. Bingham (6-foot-6, 302-lbs.) chose the Cats over Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Arkansas, Nebraska and others.

“I grew up watching Kentucky football,” Bingham told The Cats’ Pause. A lot of people in this area don’t get the opportunity to do that and it’s really awesome.”

247 Sports rates Bingham a four-star player and the No. 30 offensive tackle.

Bingham joins Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire as members of UK’s Class of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Name of teen killed in Lexington hit-and-run released
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating deadly shooting involving husband and wife in Winchester
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
‘I just keep hearing it’: Neighbor talks to WKYT about deadly Winchester shooting
File image
KSP investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Per reports out of Austin, Texas is set to hire rival coach, Chris Beard, from Texas Tech.
Texas to hire Texas Tech’s Chris Beard
Coach Roy Williams announced on Thursday he was retiring as coach at North Carolina.
Roy Williams stepping down at North Carolina
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Jerone Morton with 19 points
Clark County defeats Oldham County 54-47 in opening round of KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen
Jaylen Davis athlete of the week
Madison Central’s Jaylen Davis is the WKYT Athlete of the Week