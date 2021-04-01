Johnson Central’s Bingham commits to Kentucky
Picks football Wildcats over Notre Dame, Michigan, others
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Johnson Central offensive tackle Grant Bingham committed to Kentucky on Thursday. Bingham (6-foot-6, 302-lbs.) chose the Cats over Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Arkansas, Nebraska and others.
“I grew up watching Kentucky football,” Bingham told The Cats’ Pause. A lot of people in this area don’t get the opportunity to do that and it’s really awesome.”
247 Sports rates Bingham a four-star player and the No. 30 offensive tackle.
Bingham joins Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire as members of UK’s Class of 2022.
