Lexington teen dies after Utah snowboarding accident

Police say 18-year-old Nathan Burnett was snowboarding at Park City Mountain Resort when he drifted off the snowboard run and hit a tree.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teen is dead after a snowboarding accident in Utah.

Park City, Utah Police tell us it happened just after 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

They say 18-year-old Nathan Burnett was snowboarding at Park City Mountain Resort when he drifted off the snowboard run and hit a tree.

He was taken to an area hospital by helicopter where he later died. Police say Nathan was wearing a helmet.

We’re told Nathan was a senior at Henry Clay High School.

This is a developing story.

