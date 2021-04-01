Lexington teen dies after Utah snowboarding accident
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teen is dead after a snowboarding accident in Utah.
Park City, Utah Police tell us it happened just after 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
They say 18-year-old Nathan Burnett was snowboarding at Park City Mountain Resort when he drifted off the snowboard run and hit a tree.
He was taken to an area hospital by helicopter where he later died. Police say Nathan was wearing a helmet.
We’re told Nathan was a senior at Henry Clay High School.
This is a developing story.
