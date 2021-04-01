Lexington’s March COVID-19 case total was lowest since June
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington saw the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in March since June, the health department reports.
Lexington had 1,314 COVID-19 cases in March, about half of what was reported in February and the city’s lowest monthly total since June 2020.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March 2020
- 143, April 2020
- 507, May 2020
- 793, June 2020
- 1,702, July 2020
- 2,538, August 2020
- 2,804, September 2020
- 2,736, October 2020
- 6,070, November 2020
- 5,991, December 2020
- 6,155, January 2021
- 2,694, February 2021
- 1,314, March 2021
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, March 31. There were four newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths from previous months.
The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,557. The city’s death toll is 286.
The health department said the city’s 7-day rolling average is 40 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 12.4 cases per 100,000 population.
[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]
Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms. They also encourage people to get vaccinated.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
- 451 cases, Dec. 9
- 409 cases, Dec. 2
- 362 cases, Nov. 22
- 334 cases, Nov. 28
- 330 cases, Jan. 6
- 323 cases, Jan. 7
- 306 cases, Nov. 25
- 297 cases, Dec. 3
- 296 cases, Dec. 1
- 288 cases, Dec. 29
Statewide, there have been 426,876 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,090 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.