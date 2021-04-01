New law gives option for Kentucky students to repeat school year

MADISON COUNTY (WKYT) - Kentucky school districts now have the option of allowing students to repeat the school year.

Last week, Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 128 into law giving school districts the opportunity to offer a supplemental school year. Several districts in central Kentucky have started accepting applications from parents who are interested.

In Madison County, some parents think having their children repeat the school year is a good idea.

The Madison Co School District has opened applications for families who want their children to repeat the school year. More details at 4:30/5:30. pic.twitter.com/pvcmNgQch4 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) April 1, 2021

“Having to do most of kindergarten, first grade, second grade in a virtual setting, it does rob those kids of the structure of a regular school day,” said Erin Stewart, public information officer, Madison County Schools.

Other parents want their children to advance to the next grade.

“Some of the cons we’ve heard is geared mostly to our older students where it might be more socially detrimental to have them repeating a year, to have to make new friend groups,” Stewart said.

The Madison County School District is letting families decided which option is best for them. Families who want a supplemental year have until May 1 to submit an application.

“We don’t feel like there’s an overabundance of those, nor do we feel like there will be so few that we wouldn’t be worth the time,” Stewart said.

School officials are working out the details. Like if this school year and the supplemental year will be on the same transcript. Will high school students be able to repeat a class instead of the entire year?

Officials are looking at applications as they come in and are waiting on more guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education.

School districts have until June 1 to decide if they will offer the supplemental year or not.

