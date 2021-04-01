North Carolina man arrested on kidnapping, sexual assault charges in Stanford

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A North Carolina man is facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges after an incident in Lincoln County.

Police say they were called Tuesday night around 10 p.m. to Lincoln Plaza where someone had reported seeing a teenage girl running from a semi-truck. The caller said a man got out of the truck, chased the girl down, assaulted her and then forcefully took her back to the truck.

When officers got there, police say they could hear frantic screaming coming from inside the sleeper area of the semi. The officers went into the cab and the 17-year-old victim ran out and into the arms of an officer.

Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Noe Juarez of North Carolina, was still in the cab and would not follow orders, so he was forcibly removed.

During the investigation, police say they found out both the victim and suspect came to the area in the semi from out of state and it appeared that the victim was being held against her will.

Juarez was arrested on kidnapping, assault and sexual assault-related charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention. The Cabinet for Health and Family Based Services assisted in contacting and relocating the juvenile with her family from out of state.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.