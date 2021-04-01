Advertisement

President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration in Kentucky.

White House officials say President Biden ordered federal assistance to assist the state and local recovery efforts affected by the severe winter storms, mudslides, and landslides from Feb. 8 to Feb. 19.

Federal funding is available to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair of facilities in the counties of Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Nelson, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.

Officials say federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth.

