Advertisement

Private investors buy land near Red River Gorge for resort

Proposed plan for the Red River Gorge Resort.
Proposed plan for the Red River Gorge Resort.(Red River Economic Development, LLC)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - Private investors will buy and hold nearly 900 acres near the Red River Gorge.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report the Red River Property Holding Group LLC signed a contract Wednesday buying the land for about $2.25 million.

For now, the group will hold onto it.

The land outside Slade could turn into a private resort.

The paper reports, project leaders say this gives them more time to find a developer.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating deadly shooting involving husband and wife in Winchester
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Name of teen killed in Lexington hit-and-run released
All eastbound lanes on I-64 in Franklin County are blocked at mile marker 59, near the Cracker...
Part of I-64 in Franklin Co. back open following serious crash
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Latest News

EKU nursing students work in mass vaccination sites as part of clinical rotation training
WATCH|EKU nursing students work in mass vaccination sites as part of clinical rotation training
Fans, downtown Lexington businesses excited as high school state tournament begins
WATCH|Fans, downtown Lexington businesses excited as high school state tournament begins
Lexington mayor’s office working to reboot, expand youth violence prevention programs
WATCH|Lexington mayor’s office working to reboot, expand youth violence prevention programs
President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration
The Baptist Health Richmond vaccine clinic has opened to Phase 3, so anyone 16 and older can...
EKU nursing students work in mass vaccination sites as part of clinical rotation training