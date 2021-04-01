Advertisement

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and left at least one other person wounded.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) - Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles.

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. She says the victims also included one person who was wounded.

Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating deadly shooting involving husband and wife in Winchester
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Name of teen killed in Lexington hit-and-run released
All eastbound lanes on I-64 in Franklin County are blocked at mile marker 59, near the Cracker...
Part of I-64 in Franklin Co. back open following serious crash
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Latest News

EKU nursing students work in mass vaccination sites as part of clinical rotation training
WATCH|EKU nursing students work in mass vaccination sites as part of clinical rotation training
Fans, downtown Lexington businesses excited as high school state tournament begins
WATCH|Fans, downtown Lexington businesses excited as high school state tournament begins
Lexington mayor’s office working to reboot, expand youth violence prevention programs
WATCH|Lexington mayor’s office working to reboot, expand youth violence prevention programs
President Biden approves Kentucky disaster declaration