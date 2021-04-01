Texas to hire Texas Tech’s Chris Beard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Texas is set to hire in-conference rival coach Chris Beard, the Austin Statesman is reporting.

Beard, a UT alumnus, led Texas Tech to a 112-55 record in five seasons in Lubbock. The Red Raiders played for a national championship in 2019.

Smart, who was rumored to be on the Texas hot seat, resigned last week to take over at Marquette.

