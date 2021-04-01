Advertisement

Troopers say man creates fake Snapchat to get pictures from minors

Lonnie Williams
Lonnie Williams(KSP, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after Kentucky State Police say he created a fake Snapchat and got pictures from two children.

Lonnie Williams is charged with possession/view matter portraying sexual performance by minor, prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure minor/peace offer: sex offenses, promoting a minor (U/16) in sex performance, sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim u/12 years of age.

Troopers say on March 28, they got a complaint of a person possibly having child pornography in his possession. After investigators talked with a victim and learned about photographs and other offenses, they spoke with the suspect, Williams.

KSP says that’s when they learned about his fake social media account.

He’s being held in the Carter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Name of teen killed in Lexington hit-and-run released
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
Police investigating deadly shooting involving husband and wife in Winchester
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a woman’s death in Clark County. The...
‘I just keep hearing it’: Neighbor talks to WKYT about deadly Winchester shooting
File image
KSP investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Lexington’s March COVID-19 case total was lowest since June
An early April blast of cold air is here
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Blast of cold air arrives
EKU nursing students work in mass vaccination sites as part of clinical rotation training
WATCH|EKU nursing students work in mass vaccination sites as part of clinical rotation training
Fans, downtown Lexington businesses excited as high school state tournament begins
WATCH|Fans, downtown Lexington businesses excited as high school state tournament begins
Lexington mayor’s office working to reboot, expand youth violence prevention programs
WATCH|Lexington mayor’s office working to reboot, expand youth violence prevention programs