Advertisement

A year into pandemic, unemployment woes continue for many Kentuckians

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are still struggling to get payments after losing their jobs during the pandemic.

We’re now hearing from people who received payments initially, but they’ve stopped since then. It’s because of issues with something called a “BYE date” or benefit year end date.

This time last year we were hearing about people who lost their jobs but could not get through to the state unemployment phone numbers or websites. Now, we are hearing about fraud, scams, and people who were getting paid, but now those payments have stopped.

Several people have called us saying the clock has basically run out on them, that they have been getting payments but have not been able to get them renewed.

When they reach out to the state for help, no one either answers the phone or returns emails. As we have found out multiple times, it’s very hard or impossible to get anyone from the state to return calls or answer them.

Another problem, some have seen their payments stopped because they’re going to other people.

“Never have I ever been compromised with my identity, as far as my social, has anyone found out my banking information. That was a little heart-wrenching,” said Hannah Kindoll, a victim of unemployment fraud.

State officials do say they are increasing in-person help. Several locations, including here in Lexington and Somerset will have that help in career centers. As many of 30 of those offices were shut down during the Bevin administration.

The career centers are slated to open around the middle of April.

People tell us they believe most of their problems could be solved if there was simply better communication from the state.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, downtown Park City, Utah, appears at the foot of Park...
Lexington teen dies after Utah snowboarding accident
Noe Juarez, 29.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault in Stanford says it’s just a misunderstanding
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Six students rescued in Red River Gorge
Six college students rescued in the Red River Gorge
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Four live explosive devices, AR-15 found in vehicle of man arrested at UK Hospital

Latest News

Lexington police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.
Police deny request to release video after teen hit by Lexington officer’s cruiser
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Bryan Station Road on March 31, 2021.
Police give description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed teen
Members of the Woodford County community are wrapping their arms around a woman in need. Jack...
Dealership donates vehicle to Woodford County librarian in need of liver transplant
Less than a year ago, LG&E and KU announced two new additions at its E.W. Brown universal solar...
LG&E and KU launch ‘EweTube’ channel for sheep at state’s largest solar plant