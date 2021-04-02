Advertisement

CDC releases guidance for Easter celebrations

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance on how people, vaccinated and not, should safely celebrate Easter.

For those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC says they can spend Easter with others. The agency says if it’s been two weeks since your last vaccine dose, you can safely gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are advised to stick to their own households. The CDC says they can still gather but should do so outdoors while wearing masks and staying six feet apart.

The CDC says it is still learning exactly how protection from the vaccine works, and until more is known, the agency is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks in public places.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, downtown Park City, Utah, appears at the foot of Park...
Lexington teen dies after Utah snowboarding accident
Noe Juarez, 29.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault in Stanford says it’s just a misunderstanding
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Six students rescued in Red River Gorge
Six college students rescued in the Red River Gorge
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Four live explosive devices, AR-15 found in vehicle of man arrested at UK Hospital

Latest News

This August, 2020 file photo, shows Ron Weiser, left, chairman of the Michigan Republican...
Michigan board censures GOP regent for ‘witches’ comment about governor, other female leaders
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Police lieutenant on Chauvin: Kneeling on neck ‘top tier, deadly force’
Lexington police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.
Police deny request to release video after teen hit by Lexington officer’s cruiser
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
March hiring accelerated to 916,000, yet many jobs remain lost
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Police: California office attack that killed 4 wasn’t random