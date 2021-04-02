Advertisement

Dealership donates vehicle to Woodford County librarian in need of liver transplant

By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the Woodford County community are wrapping their arms around a woman in need.

Jack Kain Ford is donating a new car to a woman suffering from a rare blood condition.

Mike McIntosh tells me he reached out to Jack Kain Ford to see if he could get a deal on a used SUV that would help him and his fiancée get back and forth from doctor’s appointments, but the dealership went to the next level.

“I was shocked. I mean, just flabbergasted. Wow! OK,” McIntosh said.

Nine years ago, McIntosh’s fiancée, Emily Sanderholm, was diagnosed with a genetic mutation that causes blood clots around her liver. Her condition took a turn in October and she’s been on dialysis at UK Hospital.

Now, Sanderholm needs to go to Indiana for a liver transplant. Doctors say Sanderholm’s surgery will be more complicated than a normal transplant because of vein clotting that could result from her condition.

McIntosh was concerned how their cars would hold up on the constant trips back and forth to doctor’s appointments. That brought him to Kain Ford.

The Kain’s say they are sympathetic to what Mike and Emily are going through since they lost two family members because they couldn’t get liver transplants, so they were happy to help.

“He came in hoping to get a good deal on a vehicle and when I told him that we were going to donate the vehicle to him he couldn’t believe it,” said Bob Kain, General Manager.

McIntosh says the level of peace of mind this brings and the amount of care that Bob and his father Jack showed is something he’ll be eternally grateful for.

“That’s high compliment back in the mountains. These folks are good people. That’s the highest compliment. They’re beyond good, but they’re truly a blessing, a godsend,” McIntosh said.

Sanderholm’s surgery is scheduled for April 3.

