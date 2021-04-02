Advertisement

Emergency lane closures downtown Lexington; may cause delays

Emergency lane closures downtown Lexington; may cause delays
Emergency lane closures downtown Lexington; may cause delays(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Motorists traveling downtown the morning of Friday, April 2nd may encounter two major lane closures that could delay their trips.

East Vine Street will be reduced to a single lane of traffic between South Limestone and Hernando Alley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting Friday and lasting through Thursday, April 8, to allow for emergency utility work.

The right inbound and parking lanes of East High Street near Stone Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting Friday and last through Thursday, April 8, to allow for emergency utility manhole work.

Motorists should avoid the two areas, if possible.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, downtown Park City, Utah, appears at the foot of Park...
Lexington teen dies after Utah snowboarding accident
Noe Juarez, 29.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault in Stanford says it’s just a misunderstanding
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Six students rescued in Red River Gorge
Six college students rescued in the Red River Gorge
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Four live explosive devices, AR-15 found in vehicle of man arrested at UK Hospital

Latest News

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are coming back.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps soar toward 70 soon
And with their anniversary falling on April Fool’s Day, Kentucky’s first couple is showing how...
Gov. Beshear, First Lady play the newlywed game
Overall, the Pfizer vaccine has been confirmed to be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 and...
New data shows Pfizer COVID vaccine provides immunity for at least 6 months
File image
Unemployed Kentuckians’ accounts latest target of possible hack