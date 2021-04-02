Emergency lane closures downtown Lexington; may cause delays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Motorists traveling downtown the morning of Friday, April 2nd may encounter two major lane closures that could delay their trips.

East Vine Street will be reduced to a single lane of traffic between South Limestone and Hernando Alley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting Friday and lasting through Thursday, April 8, to allow for emergency utility work.

The right inbound and parking lanes of East High Street near Stone Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting Friday and last through Thursday, April 8, to allow for emergency utility manhole work.

Motorists should avoid the two areas, if possible.

