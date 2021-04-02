Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 690 new COVID-19 cases; 3.08% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 690 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 428,527 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.08 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 115 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, as well as 18 additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,129.

As of Friday, 393 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 89 are in the ICU, and 66 are on ventilators. At least 49,829 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor also announced 1.4 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, downtown Park City, Utah, appears at the foot of Park...
Lexington teen dies after Utah snowboarding accident
Noe Juarez, 29.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault in Stanford says it’s just a misunderstanding
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
38-year-old Monica Hughbanks could end up needing a double lung transplant following her...
Winchester single mother battles COVID-19; could need a double lung transplant
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Four live explosive devices, AR-15 found in vehicle of man arrested at UK Hospital

Latest News

Former Dunbar and Campbellsville Univ. head coach Mark Peach takes over at Danville.
Mark Peach named Danville football coach
Home & About - Kentucky Lottery
WATCH|Home & About - Kentucky Lottery
LG&E and KU launch ‘EweTube’ channel for sheep at state’s largest solar plant
WATCH|LG&E and KU launch ‘EweTube’ channel for sheep at state’s largest solar plant
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 4/4: Ky. attorney Michael Abate; Bridgette Blom Ramsey with Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence