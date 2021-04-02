Gov. Beshear reports 690 new COVID-19 cases; 3.08% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 690 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 428,527 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.08 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 115 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, as well as 18 additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,129.

As of Friday, 393 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 89 are in the ICU, and 66 are on ventilators. At least 49,829 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor also announced 1.4 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

