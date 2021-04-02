Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temps soar toward 70 soon

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are coming back.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After a blast of cold air rolled through the region, we are now about to make a run at 70 degrees.

The next few days will be very calm for folks in Kentucky. After today’s chilly weather, our temperatures will warm up in a big way. I think most of us will reach 60 by tomorrow. That will come with plenty of sunshine.

Easter Sunday will likely include highs around 70 degrees. It is the first in a long string of days expected to reach that level. I think we might see some days next week get close to 80.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

