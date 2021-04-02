Advertisement

Keeneland’s Spring Meet heads out the gate with fans in the stands

By Olivia Russell
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a chilly start to the spring season, but it warms your heart just hearing how excited people are at Keeneland.

Fans are finally allowed inside Keeneland for the first time since fall 2019.

They’re expecting 7,000 racing fans Friday. That’s a sellout crowd for the limited capacity.

WATCH: Today at Keeneland

Of course, they had to make some other changes because of the pandemic. Masks are required when you’re not eating or drinking, people are encouraged to practice social distancing and there’s no tailgating on the grounds this year. So, that’s something to keep in mind if you plan on coming early.

Even with all of these changes and a limited crowd, Keeneland says it’s just exciting to have fans back in the stands.

“As wonderful as an employer was to have this private view of thoroughbred racing, it really just was sad to miss out on the crowd and the emotion and excitement that they bring when they’re here,” said Kara Heissenbuttel, Keeneland Director of Patron Experience.

Tickets must be purchased online, you won’t be able to get one at the gate this Spring Meet.

A lot of people rushed to order them online the first day they were available, but there are still some available throughout the racing season, especially on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

You can also keep an eye out for any additional tickets that might become available for other days.

