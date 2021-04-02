Kentucky Newsmakers 4/4: Ky. attorney Michael Abate; Bridgette Blom Ramsey with Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky attorney Michael Abate and Bridgette Blom Ramsey with the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence.

The 2021 session of the Kentucky General Assembly is in the history books.

There were several education bills passed in a flurry of action in Frankfort. Bridgette Blom Ramsey is here from the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to talk about school choice, full-day kindergarten, a new pension scenario for teachers, and schools having the option to add an extra year for students who think they fell behind during the pandemic.

The legislature also passed bills that will make it harder for the public and reporters to get access to some information in Frankfort and at the local level. Michael Abate is a Kentucky attorney who specializes in First Amendment issues who advocated for the Kentucky Broadcasters Association and the Kentucky Press Association as some of the issues came up. He’s here to talk about what’s been going on in Frankfort.

