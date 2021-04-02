Advertisement

Mark Peach named Danville football coach

Takes over for Clay Clevenger, who was fired in February
Former Dunbar and Campbellsville Univ. head coach Mark Peach takes over at Danville.
Former Dunbar and Campbellsville Univ. head coach Mark Peach takes over at Danville.
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Dunbar High School and Campbellsville Univ. head coach Mark Peach is the new coach at Danville High School, it was announced on Friday.

Peach, who spent the past season at Trigg Co., takes over for Clay Clevenger, who was fired in February.

Peach coached 15 seasons at Anderson Co., where the Bearcats won two region titles and were the state runner-up in 2011.

After getting his start at Hancock Co., Peach spent two seasons at Dunbar, where he was 17-8.

