Advertisement

Officials: Elementary school teacher in Fla. solicited sex with 2-year-old

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Xavier Donte...
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Xavier Donte Alexander was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.(Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida elementary school teacher is facing charges alleging he solicited online to have sex with a 2-year-old and traveled to meet the child.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Xavier Donte Alexander was arrested Thursday on felony charges of soliciting sex with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex.

He’s a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens and also advertised as a babysitter on various websites.

The sheriff’s office said detectives believe there could be additional victims.

The school district has suspended Alexander.

His attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, downtown Park City, Utah, appears at the foot of Park...
Lexington teen dies after Utah snowboarding accident
Noe Juarez, 29.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault in Stanford says it’s just a misunderstanding
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
Six students rescued in Red River Gorge
Six college students rescued in the Red River Gorge
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Four live explosive devices, AR-15 found in vehicle of man arrested at UK Hospital

Latest News

This August, 2020 file photo, shows Ron Weiser, left, chairman of the Michigan Republican...
Michigan board censures GOP regent for ‘witches’ comment about governor, other female leaders
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Police lieutenant on Chauvin: Kneeling on neck ‘top tier, deadly force’
Lexington police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.
Police deny request to release video after teen hit by Lexington officer’s cruiser
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
March hiring accelerated to 916,000, yet many jobs remain lost
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Police: California office attack that killed 4 wasn’t random