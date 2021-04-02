Police deny request to release video after teen hit by Lexington officer’s cruiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are not releasing body camera video of a crash involving an officer and a teenager, at least for now.

Police denied WKYT’s open records request for the video, saying the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say a 19-year-old having a mental health crisis was threatening officers with a knife in the Garden Springs area on Tuesday. They say the teen ran into the road and was hit by a cruiser as another officer was arriving.

Police called the teen’s injuries non-life-threatening. On social media, the teen’s family says he is still in the hospital with severe injuries.

