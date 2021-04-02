Advertisement

Police give description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed teen

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have released more information about a hit-and-run that took the life of a teenager in Lexington.

Police were called to Bryan Station Road and Rookwood Parkway just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When units arrived, they found 15-year-old Tamaris Mack in the road. The coroner’s office says Mack was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a light-colored vehicle, believed to be a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with black trim on the sides, struck Mack. After hitting her, police say the vehicle stopped for a moment, but then left the scene.

They say the driver didn’t call the police or render aid to the teen.

Investigators say they aren’t ready to release the surveillance video, but they working to identify the vehicle and driver.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

