Police: Man hides from deputies in Christmas tree box

Thurman Sizemore
Thurman Sizemore(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man wanted in connection with a hit and run was arrested after being found in a Christmas tree box.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint at Coal Ridge Trailer Park which lead them to find 35-year-old Thurman Sizemore who was wanted in connection to a hit and run on Lost Creek Road. Police say he fled the scene.

Police found Sizemore at a home hiding inside a Christmas tree box.

Deputies also found packaged methamphetamines and about $2,400 in cash.

Sizemore is at the Kentucky River Regional Jail and is charged with trafficking meth, resisting arrested and numerous traffic violations in relation to the hit and run case.

