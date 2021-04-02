Advertisement

State leaders ask Kentuckians to conduct speed tests to help address broadband issues

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - Reliable internet has become a necessity during the past year, with millions of students and employees trading in their desks for home offices. But not everyone has a strong internet connection.

Local school districts have felt the strain.

“We didn’t have the capability for those who didn’t have access to provide them access unless the hot spots or encouraging them to go different places,” said Dr. Sean Horne, superintendent of Russell Independent Schools. “Some of our kids would go to the Ashland mall food court and some of that nature to try and tap in. That’s not a normal school.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday faster broadband speed is on the way.

The governor and Legislature set aside $300 million of the American Rescue Fund to support future economic growth and provide internet service for areas.

“We’re going to work through how that will look. It will go to unserved and underserved areas and economic development opportunities,” Beshear said.

To speed things up, you’ll have to put your internet connection to the test with a speed test. The data from these tests will help state leaders locate the problem areas where the internet is the least accessible.

While the benchmark deadline for a speed test passed in February, they’re still in need of more tests.

To take the test, click here.

