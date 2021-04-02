UK’s Howard named First-Team All-America by USBWA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the third time this season, UK junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a first-team All-American, the school announced on Friday, this time by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The Associated Press and the Wooden Award recently named Howard to their All-American teams.

Howard, from Cleveland, Tenn., played in 24 games this season, averaging nearly 21 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Howard is a finalist for the Wade Trophy (Women’s Basketball Coaches Association), the John R. Wooden Award, the 2021 Naismith Trophy, the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award (Basketball Hall of Fame) and the Anne Meyers Drysdale Award (USBWA). All represent the national Player of the Year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.