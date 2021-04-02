Verizon STEM Camp aims to ‘excite’ and ‘empower’ girls

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The Verizon Innovative Learning Program offers a camp full of science, technology, engineering, and math activities all centered around one commonality: Girls.

With activities ranging from robotics to augmented reality, the local camp brings middle school students from around the region, grades six through eight, to the Big Sandy Prestonsburg campus.

“It’s about creating. It’s about getting down and putting your hands on the equipment we have,” said Jarred Gibson, Director of Verizon Innovative Learning. “Actually using your mind to think outside of the box. Creating an idea, implementing it, and bringing it to life.”

The hands-on environment allows students to explore the world of STEM together, highlighting the need for more girls in the field. Big Sandy Community and Technical College President Dr. Sherry Zylka said pointing out the options for girls in STEM is something she is proud to be a part of.

“It’s just something they have to come in and play and make it fun. And it may spark some kind of interest for a future occupation that they aren’t even aware exists,” said Dr. Zylka.

According to Gibson, a father whose daughter has also been involved in the STEM camp, the “ah-ha” moment of a girl connecting to the project she is creating is unlike anything else.

“It gets these young ladies excited and it gets them empowered knowing they can make a difference,” said Gibson.

He said he hopes to see more girls turning out this year, since there are 100 spots open, adding that the camp took a bye-year in 2020 because of the pandemic. But, he said, all CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure safety.

Those involved say the information provided during the three-week experience is nothing compared to the ideas that blossom there. Gibson said it is all about garnering those ideas and helping girls carry them into the world after the camp is over, knowing the STEM field is not only an option but an opportunity.

“Throughout the years, STEM has been emphasized on men. And Verizon decided it’s time for a program for only girls in the rural areas of Eastern Kentucky to have the opportunity,” he said. “To get in at a young age and get hands-on with this equipment, learn the skill set, and move forward with their future.”

Applications for the free camp are being accepted here. Pike, Floyd, Magoffin, and Johnson County Schools are offering transportation to and from the campus, and breakfast and lunch are provided free of charge.

The camp is on the calendar for weekdays, June 7 through June 25, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Questions can be directed to Gibson via email at Jgibson0004@kctcs.edu.

