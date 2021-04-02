WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Spring in the Bluegrass and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding their Spring Meet with fans this year.

You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com.

You’ll get the latest conditions, interviews with trainers and jockeys and tips on how you can pick a winner.

