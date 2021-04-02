Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland

By WKYT News Staff
Apr. 2, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Spring in the Bluegrass and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding their Spring Meet with fans this year.

MORE: Keeneland Spring Meet to kick off with a few changes

You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com.

You’ll get the latest conditions, interviews with trainers and jockeys and tips on how you can pick a winner.

