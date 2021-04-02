What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The number of Kentuckians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to rise every day, which has led to more questions about what to do with the card that you’re given by the provider.

Some businesses like Staples and Office Depot have offered to laminate those cards for free. A Lexington doctor says that’s not necessarily a bad idea, with one catch.

“The most important thing is you don’t want to laminate it before you’ve gotten your second dose if you were getting a vaccine that needs two doses. Either the Pfizer or the Moderna one,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Aaron Grubbs.

There is the possibility there may need to be new entries on that card, but those studies are still happening.

“I do think it’s possible there may be a need for booster vaccinations down the road. We don’t know sort of the length of immunity yet,” Dr. Grubbs said.

If that’s the case, you should be able to get a new card if you need one. As for whether you should carry your card with you, chances are you’ll know if you’re going to need to access that proof anytime soon.

“Once that’s fully completed then either put it in a Ziploc baggie and carry it around or laminate it. Because we will switch, right now there’s a lot of physicians’ offices that are still requiring the PCR test before somebody comes in for a procedure. At some point we will switch to prove that you had the COVID vaccine,” said Crystal Miller with the WEDCO District Health Department.

Miller says for most people, storing it somewhere secure, should be good enough.

If you lose your card, Miller says the place where you were vaccinated should be able to replace it. You could also check with your local health department to access the Kentucky Immunization Registry.

