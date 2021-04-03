Advertisement

16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, April 2.

Four deaths were reported from previous months.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,593. The city’s death toll is 290.

Lexington saw the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in March since June, the health department reports. Lexington had 1,314 COVID-19 cases in March, about half of what was reported in February and the city’s lowest monthly total since June 2020.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

  • 110, March 2020
  • 143, April 2020
  • 507, May 2020
  • 793, June 2020
  • 1,702, July 2020
  • 2,538, August 2020
  • 2,804, September 2020
  • 2,736, October 2020
  • 6,070, November 2020
  • 5,991, December 2020
  • 6,155, January 2021
  • 2,694, February 2021
  • 1,314, March 2021

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 30 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 12.4 cases per 100,000 population.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms. They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 428,527 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,129 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

