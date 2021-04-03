Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Gorgeous Weekend

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning! It is another unseasonably chilly start here in the commonwealth. A freeze warning is still in effect until 11:00 AM this morning for temps in the 20′s.

But, with an abundance of sunshine all day long, we will warm up quickly and end in the low 60′s by the end of the day. If you love today’s forecast, you will love tomorrow’s even more. For your Easter Sunday, temps will climb to the 70′s with a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure continues to dominate over the next 4 days. This quieter pattern will stick around Monday and Tuesday as we stay in the 70′s.

Wednesday comes to our next system and a chance for showers and storms. This will be a slower system, and we can see rain on and off until the weekend. Temps, on the other hand, will still stay above average in and around the 70′s.

Have a great day and a better weekend!

