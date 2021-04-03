Advertisement

Ashland hammers Boyle County 80-44, advances to Sweet 16 semis

Cole Villers and Ethan Sellars each scored 20 points for the Tomcats.
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland hit ten threes and opened up a 46-16 halftime lead before blowing out Boyle County 80-44 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Boys’ Sweet 16.

Cole Villers and Ethan Sellars each scored 20 points and Zander Carter added 18 points for the Tomcats. Ashland will face the winner between Highlands and McCracken County in Saturday’s semifinals.

Luke Imfeld was the only Rebel player in double figures with 12 points. Boyle County was 0-7 from three and Ashland was 10-17.

