Cats lose second-straight at Mississippi State, 3-2

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WKYT) - Kentucky dropped its second-straight game to Mississippi State on Friday, 3-2.

First baseman T.J. Collett staked the Wildcats to a 2-0 with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. It was Collett’s ninth bomb of the year.

But Mississippi State scored twice in the sixth, then pushed the game-winning run across in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly.

UK starter Cole Stupp (3-1) took his first loss of the season. Collett and John Rhodes each collected two hits apiece.

The Wildcats (18-6) put two runners on in the ninth inning, but State ended the game on a double-play.

These same two teams face off on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

