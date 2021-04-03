Advertisement

Cats lose second-straight at Mississippi State, 3-2

UK will try to avoid sweep on Saturday
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner avoids the tag at the plate in the Bulldogs' 3-2 win over...
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner avoids the tag at the plate in the Bulldogs' 3-2 win over Kentucky on Friday.(Mississippi State Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WKYT) - Kentucky dropped its second-straight game to Mississippi State on Friday, 3-2.

First baseman T.J. Collett staked the Wildcats to a 2-0 with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. It was Collett’s ninth bomb of the year.

But Mississippi State scored twice in the sixth, then pushed the game-winning run across in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly.

UK starter Cole Stupp (3-1) took his first loss of the season. Collett and John Rhodes each collected two hits apiece.

The Wildcats (18-6) put two runners on in the ninth inning, but State ended the game on a double-play.

These same two teams face off on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

