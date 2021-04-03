Advertisement

CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships

FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at...
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. Royal Caribbean Group is putting its cruising toes back in the water this summer. The cruise company said Friday, March 19, 2021 that two of its lines — Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises — will resume Caribbean sailings in June.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance for cruise ship companies.

The conditional sail order is still in place and it’s not saying when operations can resume, but the CDC is providing more technical guidance.

It says companies will have to run practice cruises before inviting paying customers.

They have to include vaccinations and routine testing in their plans.

Cruise companies will also have to report any possible COVID-19 cases every day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
38-year-old Monica Hughbanks could end up needing a double lung transplant following her...
Winchester single mother battles COVID-19; could need a double lung transplant
Police have released more information about a hit-and-run that took the life of a teenager in...
Police give description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed teen

Latest News

Ashland falls in Sweet 16 semis.
Highlands ends Ashland’s season in Sweet 16 semifinals
Gov. Beshear reports 587 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths Saturday
COVID-19 cases are rising in some states, but there is good news on the vaccine front. (Source:...
CDC issues new guidelines as vaccinations increase
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods