Corbin Native Zac Hart releases new single on 99.5 KD Country, streaming services

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Native Zac Hart has loved music since a young age he told WYMT.

“The idea that someone could actually do that and call it a job,” said Hart.

He performed with live bands in Tennessee when he was 10-years-old. When he was 13-year-olds, he performed in the Poke Sallet Idol.

“It wasn’t until I was in high school that I really started to get into pop music, or rock music or things beyond country territory,” added Hart.

Hart said he and a friend wrote his new single ‘Fix a Broken Heart’ which aired for the first time on The Butcher on 99.5 KD Country.

“This song and this EP is the most authentically Zac Hart thing that I could be putting out right now,” he said.

Hart grew up with country music, that genre inspired the writing of his new single.

“Different perspectives of the girl and the guy after, you know, a terrible breakup,” said Hart. “But, tell it from the perspective of the guy when he’s obviously not fine.”

“I did write it with another person, so I’m sure she drew from a place of heartbreak, as well when we were writing it,” added Hart.

‘Fix a Broken Heart’ is the beginning of Hart’s new chapter.

“The E.P. is called Pieces, it has six songs on it,” said Hart. “All of which I’m very excited for people to finally get to hear.”

Hart said he will release a new song in a couple of months. His E.P. is expected to be released at the end of August. He also told WYMT, the music video to ‘Fix a Broken Heart’ comes out on May 7.

‘Fix a Broken Heart’ is available on all music streaming services.

