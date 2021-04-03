Advertisement

Corbin Native Zac Hart releases new single on 99.5 KD Country, streaming services

By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Native Zac Hart has loved music since a young age he told WYMT.

“The idea that someone could actually do that and call it a job,” said Hart.

He performed with live bands in Tennessee when he was 10-years-old. When he was 13-year-olds, he performed in the Poke Sallet Idol.

“It wasn’t until I was in high school that I really started to get into pop music, or rock music or things beyond country territory,” added Hart.

Hart said he and a friend wrote his new single ‘Fix a Broken Heart’ which aired for the first time on The Butcher on 99.5 KD Country.

“This song and this EP is the most authentically Zac Hart thing that I could be putting out right now,” he said.

Hart grew up with country music, that genre inspired the writing of his new single.

“Different perspectives of the girl and the guy after, you know, a terrible breakup,” said Hart. “But, tell it from the perspective of the guy when he’s obviously not fine.”

“I did write it with another person, so I’m sure she drew from a place of heartbreak, as well when we were writing it,” added Hart.

‘Fix a Broken Heart’ is the beginning of Hart’s new chapter.

“The E.P. is called Pieces, it has six songs on it,” said Hart. “All of which I’m very excited for people to finally get to hear.”

Hart said he will release a new song in a couple of months. His E.P. is expected to be released at the end of August. He also told WYMT, the music video to ‘Fix a Broken Heart’ comes out on May 7.

‘Fix a Broken Heart’ is available on all music streaming services.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, downtown Park City, Utah, appears at the foot of Park...
Lexington teen dies after Utah snowboarding accident
Noe Juarez, 29.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault in Stanford says it’s just a misunderstanding
Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster
Inspector says ‘seat belt issue’ believed to be cause of Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster incident
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
38-year-old Monica Hughbanks could end up needing a double lung transplant following her...
Winchester single mother battles COVID-19; could need a double lung transplant

Latest News

Crime Scene
KSP: One dead, one injured in Perry County shooting
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner avoids the tag at the plate in the Bulldogs' 3-2 win over...
Cats lose second-straight at Mississippi State, 3-2
It was a busy day inside the Blue Grass Airport as travelers took advantage of the CDC’s new...
‘I feel like it’s finally normal again:’ Travelers at Blue Grass Airport taking advantage of updated CDC guidelines
A veteran-run company is teaches American heroes how to fly drones, so they can use the skill...
Lexington company has new mission for veterans: Flying drones
Interior of an apartment dining room and den
Louisville man avoids rental scam, warns others