Advertisement

Essential Quality wins Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

With the win, Essential Quality earns 100 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
Essential Quality wins the Blue Grass Stakes.
Essential Quality wins the Blue Grass Stakes.(Keeneland)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Godolphin’s undefeated homebred Essential Quality stayed perfect Saturday with a win in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) at Keeneland.

With the win, Essential Quality earns 100 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Highly Motivated earns 40 points and Rombauer earned 20 points.

Essential Quality debuted Sept. 5 at Churchill on Kentucky Derby Day and followed that 6-furlong triumph with victories in Keeneland’s Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) and the TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance to sew up the Eclipse Award as champion 2-year-old.

In his lone start of 2021, Essential Quality won the Southwest (G3) at Oaklawn Park by 4¼ lengths on Feb. 27.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
German Shepherd, Kaiser, shot and killed in Allen County.
‘Did this really just happen?’ | Family’s dog shot and killed by Fish and Wildlife officer
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card
38-year-old Monica Hughbanks could end up needing a double lung transplant following her...
Winchester single mother battles COVID-19; could need a double lung transplant
Police have released more information about a hit-and-run that took the life of a teenager in...
Police give description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed teen

Latest News

Malathaat wins the Ashland Stakes.
Malathaat stays perfect, wins Ashland Stakes at Keeneland
Ashland falls in Sweet 16 semis.
Highlands ends Ashland’s season in Sweet 16 semifinals
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner avoids the tag at the plate in the Bulldogs' 3-2 win over...
Cats lose second-straight at Mississippi State, 3-2
Kentucky falls to UT 6-1.
No. 18 Tennessee tops No. 7 Kentucky 6-1 in series opener