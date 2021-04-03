Essential Quality wins Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Godolphin’s undefeated homebred Essential Quality stayed perfect Saturday with a win in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) at Keeneland.

With the win, Essential Quality earns 100 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Highly Motivated earns 40 points and Rombauer earned 20 points.

Essential Quality debuted Sept. 5 at Churchill on Kentucky Derby Day and followed that 6-furlong triumph with victories in Keeneland’s Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) and the TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance to sew up the Eclipse Award as champion 2-year-old.

In his lone start of 2021, Essential Quality won the Southwest (G3) at Oaklawn Park by 4¼ lengths on Feb. 27.

