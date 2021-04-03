Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman



Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

Seventy-year-old Shirley Kimelton was last seen Friday night around 9. It was while she was supposed to be picking up her husband at St. Joseph East.

According to the husband, Kimelton suffers from dementia.

Kimelton is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slender build and gray shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans, and a gray coat.

Kimelton is driving a silver 2006 Dodge Charger with KY plate 014-JCB.

Anyone with information about Kimelton’ whereabouts is asked to call 911.

