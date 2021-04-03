Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a man in connection with a stolen property case.

Morehead Police and Kentucky State Police Post 8 are looking for Todd R. Caudill. He is 5′9″, has brown eyes and is 33 years old.

He is wanted for receiving stolen property. We’re told he could be in Rowan, Carter or Fleming County.

If you have any information on Caudill’s whereabouts, contact KSP Morehead at 606-784-4127.

