Advertisement

Have you seen him? Police searching for wanted man in several counties

Todd R. Caudill
Todd R. Caudill(Morehead Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a man in connection with a stolen property case.

Morehead Police and Kentucky State Police Post 8 are looking for Todd R. Caudill. He is 5′9″, has brown eyes and is 33 years old.

He is wanted for receiving stolen property. We’re told he could be in Rowan, Carter or Fleming County.

If you have any information on Caudill’s whereabouts, contact KSP Morehead at 606-784-4127.

Posted by Morehead Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
38-year-old Monica Hughbanks could end up needing a double lung transplant following her...
Winchester single mother battles COVID-19; could need a double lung transplant
Police have released more information about a hit-and-run that took the life of a teenager in...
Police give description of vehicle involved in hit-and-run that killed teen
Lexington police are investigating a collision involving a police cruiser and a pedestrian.
Police deny request to release video after teen hit by Lexington officer’s cruiser
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
What you should do with your COVID-19 vaccination card

Latest News

Shirley Kimelton is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with a slender build and gray...
Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman
Crime Scene
KSP: One dead, one injured in Perry County shooting
Kentucky bars and restaurants face worker shortage as customers increasingly return for dine-in...
Kentucky bars and restaurants face worker shortage as some COVID restrictions ease
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner avoids the tag at the plate in the Bulldogs' 3-2 win over...
Cats lose second-straight at Mississippi State, 3-2
It was a busy day inside the Blue Grass Airport as travelers took advantage of the CDC’s new...
‘I feel like it’s finally normal again:’ Travelers at Blue Grass Airport taking advantage of updated CDC guidelines