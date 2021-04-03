Advertisement

Highlands ends Ashland’s season in Sweet 16 semifinals

Saturday night at 8:00, the Bluebirds will face Elizabethtown in the title game at Rupp Arena.
Ashland falls in Sweet 16 semis.
Ashland falls in Sweet 16 semis.
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mr. Basketball hopeful and Northern Kentucky commit Sam Vinson scored a game-high 27 points and Highlands beat Ashland 66-50 Saturday afternoon to advance to the Boys’ Sweet 16 championship game.

Three Tomcats finished in double figures, led by Colin Porter with 15 points. Ethan Sellars added 13 points and Cole Villers scored 12 points. After starting 5-8 from three in the first quarter, Ashland finished 9-28 from deep.

Ashland ends its season with a 22-5 record.

