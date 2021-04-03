Advertisement

‘I feel like it’s finally normal again:’ Travelers at Blue Grass Airport taking advantage of updated CDC guidelines

By Grason Passmore
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a busy day inside the Blue Grass Airport as travelers took advantage of the CDC’s new travel guidance. Some say this is the first weekend they’ve flown since the pandemic began.

“I’m excited. It’s a holiday weekend. I’m going to see family. I feel like it’s finally normal again,” traveler Sharon Humphries said.

A year of social distancing, holidays celebrated over Zoom, and family members states away from each other.

“To me everything seems like it’s starting to head in the right direction. Slowly,” traveler Annalee Wilson said.

The Blue Grass Airport was full of reunions Friday, excited waves to friends, and families sharing hugs.

“There’s a lot more people in the parking lot. Parking was a little more difficult. They sold all of the seats on the flight. The other times I’ve flown, the flights have been a lot more empty. It looks like there’s a lot more people out and about,” Humphries said.

The CDC announced fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for COVID or quarantining after.

“You don’t have to worry about taking the virus to visit your parents,” Humphries said.

On top of more people becoming vaccinated, the airport added new safety measures, like a clean air system targeting viruses.

“I feel safer here than at the grocery store,” Humphries said.

A busy airport, full of travelers, and their furry companions, seeing their loved ones after a long year apart.

The Federal Aviation Administration also awarded the airport $14.5 million in grant funding. The money will fund safety enhancement projects to continue throughout the pandemic.

