KSP: One dead, one injured in Perry County shooting

By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VIPER, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is dead and one man is injured after a shooting Friday evening in Perry County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened in the Viper community in southern Perry County Friday evening. The woman has been pronounced dead while the man has been flown out for treatment of gunshot wounds.

There is no word yet on the identity of the victims.

This story will be updated.

