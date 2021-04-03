Lexington Rescue Mission holds Easter lunch, first event since a fire caused extensive damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tradition nearly 20 years in the making, Easter service and lunch at the Lexington Rescue Mission. This year not COVID-19 nor a recent fire could stop them from celebrating safely.

“We have it every year for clients and our guests,” Director of Development Kim Livesay said. “Easter is always exciting here at the mission, we love to celebrate Jesus and the resurrection, but this year it’s even more special to us.”

This is the first event held in the building since a fire caused extensive damage back in November.

“Some things can be a blessing that you don’t expect, and I think the fire was that for us because the building looks better than it ever did,” Livesay said. “New flooring and new paint and all of that goes a long way.”

The repairs are complete and they’ll be officially moved back in by the end of next week, giving the Lexington Rescue Mission an extra reason to celebrate this Easter weekend.

“We are not going to take for granted the wonderful building we have, and we’ve learned so much about the outpouring of love from our community this year,” Livesay said. “So, it is just a little bit extra special.”

