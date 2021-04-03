Advertisement

Long shot Bourbonic, 72-1, pulls huge upset in Wood Memorial

Bourbonic earns 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby.
Bourbonic wins the Wood Memorial.
Bourbonic wins the Wood Memorial.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZONE PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Long shot Bourbonic stormed from the rear entering the stretch to edge Dynamic One by a head to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct and earn 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby.

The colt trained by Todd Pletcher entered the nine-horse Grade 2 field as the most experienced but was making his stakes debut. He was given 72-1 odds.

Bourbonic started from the No. 3 post and trailed the field entering the final turn before charging forward at the top of the stretch on the outside and past multiple horses before catching Dynamic One and nipping him at the wire.

