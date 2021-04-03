Malathaat stays perfect, wins Ashland Stakes at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Malathaat ran down Pass the Champagne and captured the Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland Saturday afternoon to stay perfect.

With the win, Malathaat earns 100 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks. Pass the Champagne earns 40 points for place and Will’s Secret earns 20 points for show.

Malathaat was the 8/5 favorite to win Saturday’s Ashland Stakes.

