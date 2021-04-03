No. 18 Tennessee tops No. 7 Kentucky 6-1 in series opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - No. 18 Tennessee scored four runs in the fifth inning and beat No. 7 Kentucky 6-1 in Friday night’s series opener.

Kayla Kowalik hit her sixth homer of the season for the Wildcats’ lone run of the game.

Tied 1-1 in fifth inning, the Volunteers scored four runs on five hits and chased Autumn Humes. With the loss, Kentucky drops to 26-6, 3-4 in the SEC.

The series continues on Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET for game two of the three-game set. The game will be shown live on ESPN2 with Beth Mowins and Michele Smith on the call.

