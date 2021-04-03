Advertisement

Pelosi orders US Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor fallen officer

Members of Congress honored the officers who served in the line of duty.
The U.S. Capitol flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff(WLBT)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN)- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a US Capitol Police officer who died after a suspect rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building Friday afternoon. Another officer has been injured.

USCP acting chief Yogananda Pittman said the suspect crashed a car into a barrier outside the Capitol, “did not respond to verbal commands,” and then started “lunging” toward the officers, who fired upon and killed the suspect.

“I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family. I’m praying for the officer injured and his family. We’re in their debt,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted. “We thank the Capitol Police, National Guard, & first responders for all they do to protect the Capitol and those inside”

“Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol,” tweeted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene.”

The attack comes just months after the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, when one Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, was killed. Two other officers involved in that response have since died by suicide, and dozens of other officers were injured.

Barbed wire fencing that surrounded the Capitol complex for months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building has since come down and thousands of the National Guard troops who were deployed in response to the insurrection have since returned home, though thousands still remain in Washington due to lingering security concerns.

“I ask you to please keep the United States Capitol Police family in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” Pittman said on Friday. “It has been an extremely difficult and challenging year for us, but we will get through this.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Ali Zaslav, Clare Foran and Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.

